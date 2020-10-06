Shiv Sena may contest 30-40 seats in Bihar Assembly elections: Sanjay Raut

-
ALSO READ
Bihar elections: "Mahagathbandhan' seat sharing talks hit roadblock
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: Fadnavis, Sushil Modi meet JDU leaders
Bihar elections: Local BJP cadres to decide party's candidates for seats
Cong asks like-minded parties to unite for Bihar Assembly elections 2020
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey yet to decide on contesting Bihar elections
-
The Shiv Sena may contest 30 to 40
Assembly seats in Bihar, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday.
The Rajya Sabha member said a decision on the number of seats to be contested is expected to be taken in a day or two.
"Our people in Bihar want us to fight 50 seats. We are saying we should contest 30 to 40 seats," he told reporters.
Asked if the Shiv Sena will field a candidate against former Bihar director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey if he is in the poll arena, Raut quipped, "Keep watching."
"I will go to Bihar. I will resply to this query when I reach Bihar," Raut said.
Shiv Sena has been targeting Pandey since he sought a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death. The Sena- NCP-Congress, partners in the MVA government in Maharashtra, have been critical of the former IPS officer over his remarks.
Pandey, while heading the Bihar Police force, had pitched for a CBI probe into Rajput's death case. He took voluntary retirement from service last month and joined the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).
The Bihar Assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor