Sidhu upset with me ever since I became Punjab home minister, says Randhawa

-
ALSO READ
Sukhjinder Randhawa, Brahm Mohindra to be Dy CMs of Punjab: Pawan Bansal
Sukhjinder Randhawa seeks time to meet Punjab Governor: Report
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa frontrunner for Punjab CM's post: Report
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa likely to be Punjab CM, announcement soon: Report
Punjab CM, deputy CMs alongwith Navjot Singh Sidhu visit Golden Temple
-
Rift in Punjab Congress became evident once again as state Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday said that Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is upset with him ever since he became the Home Minister of Punjab.
Addressing a press conference here, Randhawa said, "Sidhu has some problem. I share old relations with his family. But ever since I have become the home minister of Punjab, he is upset with me. If he wants the Home Ministry, I will leave and offer it to him."
Further commenting on the allegation by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government is not arresting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug case, the Home Minister said that the pictures and videos that surfaced of him offering prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar is fake and he will be arrested as soon as he is seen anywhere in Punjab.
"As per my information, Bikram Singh Majithia is not in Punjab. These are fake videos and pictures. If Vikram Singh Majithia is seen anywhere in Punjab, we will immediately arrest him. Our teams are searching him. He is inside the country because he does not have the security of any of the governments. So saying that the police has the information is false. The charges slapped against him are very grave," he said.
Majithia, who previously served as a minister in the Punjab government, has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at SAS Nagar Police Station on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).
A lookout circular, which prevents a person from leaving the country, had been issued against Majithia in December 2021.
Following the rejection of Majithia's anticipatory bail plea by a Mohali court, he had moved to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU