Kejriwal's Delhi health model failed during pandemic: Punjab CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday hit out at his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, saying his health model was a complete failure during the first and second waves of COVID-19.

According to an official release, Channi claimed thousands of people from the national capital came to Punjab for treatment during the two waves of the pandemic.

He further said his government is fully ready to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19.

"Kejriwal's health model was a complete failure during the first and second waves of coronavirus. Thousands of people ran from to Punjab for treatment," Channi claimed.

"Now, Kejriwal is making fake promises of (replicating) Delhi health and education models in Punjab, but the people of Punjab are very much aware of such theatrics," he said.

Taking a swipe at Kejriwal, the Punjab chief minister said how will a person, who cannot handle a city-like state properly, run a complete state.

The Punjab Assembly elections will be held this year.

Channi also inaugurated an oxygen generation plant at a government hospital here, according to the release.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, "Punjab is fully ready to tackle the third wave of coronavirus or the Omicron threat."



Channi also paid obeisance at the Sri Katalgarh Sahib gurdwara here.

