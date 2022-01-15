SP-RLD candidate list full of criminals, says Uttar Pradesh deputy CM

-
ALSO READ
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Do-or-die poll battle on cards
History shows party that gets OBC support forms govt in UP: Anupriya Patel
UP polls: Pradhan holds brainstorming session with party's Brahmin leaders
-
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said the first list of candidates declared by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance has given a clear message that Akhilesh Yadav is not ready to leave "criminals, goons and rioters".
"Through the first list of candidates of the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, Akhilesh Yadav has given a clear message that he is not ready to leave criminals, goons and rioters aside, Maurya said in a statement released by the BJP here.
He also said the formation of SP government would mean riot raj, goonda raj and criminal raj in the state.
On Thursday, the SP and RLD, contesting the assembly elections together in UP, released their first list with 29 candidates comprising 10 from the SP and 19 from the RLD.
Maurya alleged that the SP list also includes accused of Kairana (Shamli) "exodus".
"What message do you want to give to the people of the state through your alliance? Akhilesh Yadav should tell if he wants to create Muzaffarnagar-like (riot) and Kairana-like situation in the state again, Maurya asked.
"Bharatiya Janata Party will run a campaign against the true character of the SP-RLD alliance and will also give a message to the public," he said.
In his statement, Maurya termed many candidates as history-sheeters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU