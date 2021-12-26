UP polls: Pradhan holds brainstorming session with party's Brahmin leaders

The BJP's poll in-charge Sunday held a brainstorming session with the party's Brahmin leaders from the state with an aim to maintain the caste equation in the party's favour, sources said.

The over-three-hour meeting at Pradhan's residence here was attended by the party's all prominent Brahmin leaders from the state which, among others, included Jitin Prasada, Ramapati Tripathi, several MPs, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, state cabinet ministers Shrikant Sharma and Brijesh Pathak.

The meeting was held to discuss further expanding the party's outreach activities to the community, the sources said.

Talking to reporters afterwards, Sharma said the meeting was about the assembly elections. He categorically stated that no section of the society or caste is upset with the BJP.

"There are several Brahmin ministers in the BJP government in and the party works by taking all sections of the society forward," he said in response to a question.

The sources said Pradhan discussed various issues with the party leaders and also took their feedback for the upcoming elections.

In its bid to woo Brahmins, the BJP had earlier held Brahmin Sammelans as an outreach exercise to the community.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)