Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Sitting DMK MLA P Saravanan joins BJP

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA P Saravanan joined the BJP in Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.
Speaking to ANI, P Saravanan said: "I was a member of BJp about six years ago. Today, I have joined this party because it has able leadership led by prime minister Narendra Modi. My discussion for joining BJP was underway for the past 2-3 months and today I have joined."
"As a doctor, I seriously doubted a vaccine for COVID-19. But now, the vaccine for COVID-19 is not only given to the people of the country but also being transported to other countries as well. This itself is a bright example of the able leadership under which our country is running today," he added.
On March 13, after the DMK denied a ticket to sitting MLA Dr P Saravanan from the Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency, his supporters staged a protest here in Madurai.
The DMK has allotted the Thiruparankundram seat to its ally CPI (M).
Saravanan had won the Thiruparankundram constituency in 2019 bye-elections.
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The term of the 15th legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021.
