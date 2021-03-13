DMK chief's son, Udhayanidhi to make electoral debut, contest from Chennai

chief MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin is all set to make his electoral debut in the upcoming assembly elections. He will be contesting from Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency on the party's ticket.

Speaking to ANI, Udhayanidhi Stalin said: "I have been given the ticket to contest from Chennai's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency. I thank the leaders who gave me chance to contest from this seat. I will work hard and hope to win by a huge victory."

"This time, many new faces, particularly women, youth and highly educated people have been given chance to contest these elections. I will meet Thalaivar (MK Stalin) and hope to meet you all again soon," he said.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021.

