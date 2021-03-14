DMDK exit from AIADMK-led alliance will not affect our winning chances: BJP

(BJP) Tamil Nadu president L Murugan has said that DMDK's exit from the AIADMK-led coalition for the state Assembly elections will not affect the winning chances of the alliance.

Addressing a press conference after the BJP CEC Meeting on Saturday he said, "We have informed our interests to the CEC. The list of BJP's candidates will be announced soon."

Asked about the DMDK's exit from the alliance, he said: "The AIADMK is the leader of the alliance. We are junior partners in the alliance, The parties that bid farewell to the alliance had discussions with the AIADMK. We are unaware of the discussions."

"We welcome the decision taken by the AIADMK. The alliance partners' exit from the alliance will not affect our winning chance. We will win and form the government," he added.

Murugan said there will be an adequate representation of SC, ST community and women in the BJP candidates list.

The BJP's central election committee was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP chief JP Nadda at BJP headquarters along with top leaders from the respective states.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Ruling AIADMK is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. DMK has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the AIADMK won 134 seats, the DMK bagged 80 seats and Congress managed to secure only 8 seats. The BJP drew a blank.

