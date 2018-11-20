Telangana Assembly polls: 3,584 nominations filed from 119 constituencies

-
-
The Election Commission of Telangana on Tuesday confirmed that 3,584 nominations were filed from 119 constituencies. It further informed that more than 2,000 nominations were filed on the final day of the nomination process.
The EC further informed that various prominent leaders in the state including Chief Minister KCR's son IT and Municipality and Urban Development minister of the state KT Rama Rao, state's finance minister Etala Rajendra filed their nominations from Siricilla and Huzurabad constituencies respectively on the final day of the nomination process.
According to the data released by the Telangana EC, Congress party filed a total of 300 nominations while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded 270 leaders. Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao led Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) filed 272 nominations. The Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fielded 5, 64 and 182 leaders respectively.
Out of the total 3,584 nominations, 2,441 nominations were independent candidates, the YSR Congress fielded only one candidate. Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM fielded 21 leaders, the TDP filed 52 nominations.
The Telangana Legislative Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.
