Telangana Cong working Prez taken into preventive custody ahead of TRS meet

Telangana A Revanth Reddy, who had given a bandh call to protest against chief K Chandrasekhar Rao's public meeting in Kodangal assembly constituency, was taken into preventive custody early Tuesday.

"He (Revanth) has been taken into preventive custody in view of apprehension of disturbance of public order and breach of security," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jitender told PTI.

"He will be released (later) during the day," he said.

He was picked up from his residence in Kodangal town of Vikarabad district early this morning, police said.

Revanth, the Congress candidate for Kodangal constituency had called for a shutdown to protest against Rao's scheduled meeting at Kosigi in the assembly segment this evening.

Revanth's wife, Geeta accused the police of breaking open the doors of their house and forcibly taking away her husband to an "unknown location".

Many of his followers were also taken into custody from different locations.

The incident drew sharp criticism from Congress which alleged that the caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was acting like a CM of a state "under emergency."



"The caretaker chief minister (KCR) is showing authority more than a regular chief minister. We are condemning the incident.

Though he is only a caretaker chief minister, he is performing duties as though it (state) was under emergency," AICC spokesperson S Jaipal Reddy told reporters here.

AICC In charge of Telangana RC Khuntia, who was present at the press meet said Rao was afraid of Congress leaders and foisted false cases against them.

"He (Rao) is creating an emergency like situation in the state. We are going to file case with the Election Commission on the incident," he said.

On Saturday night, police had carried out raids at the Congress leader's residences following which he had given a protest call.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Kodangal town to prevent any untoward incidents in view of KCR's election rally.

Earlier, some leaders had lodged a complaint with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar, alleging that Revanth was threatening to disturb Rao's campaign, following which instructions were issued to the police to ensure smooth conduct of the meeting.

Telangana Congress Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned the police action and alleged that the election officials and police were behaving in a "partial manner".

He also sought to know about the status of the complaint made to the Election Commission against candidate of Kondangal segment, Narender Reddy with regard to alleged recovery of cash from him last week.

"Highly condemnable that Telangana Police arrested & Kodangal MLA at 3am today. This is what happens when you question Govt. for not implementing promises," TPCC said in a tweet.

In his reaction, Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who had recently joined Congress from TRS, termed the preventive detention as "murder of democracy," adding it exposes the panic in TRS ahead of the December 7 Assembly polls.

"People will not tolerate such autocratic behaviour and will give a fitting reply by voting against the ruling party," Reddy said.

In September, the income tax department had conducted searches at the residences of here.