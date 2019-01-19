Those stopped from looting India are forming 'mahagathbandhan': PM Modi

JUST IN
Opposition rally LIVE: BJP's 'achhe din' over, says Mamata Banerjee
My actions against corruption made some people angry as I prevented them from looting public money, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Silvassa 

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) mulled by opposition parties, calling it a combination of those he prevented from looting India.

He also took potshots at the TMC's opposition rally in Kolkata while addressing a public function at Silvassa, the capital of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

"My actions against corruption made some people angry as I prevented them from looting public money. They have formed the 'mahagathbandhan'," Modi said.

"In Bengal, BJP has only one MLA but they are so afraid of us that they are saying 'bachao' (save us)," he said.

"When those involved in suffocating democracy talk of saving it, then people will say 'wah kya baat hai'," he said.
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 16:10 IST

