Turf gets tough in Thiruvananthapuram, polls about returning migrants, jobs

The public parking outside the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is prime real estate, of political variety. In keeping with Kerala's long tradition of labour unions in almost all professions, auto drivers have partitioned the parking across party lines.

The respective flags of the unions of the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) are close to the main gate. However, the newest and ostensibly taller flag poll outside the premises, sports a flag of the Bharathiya Mazdoor Sangh, the national ruling party’s trade union, which has ...