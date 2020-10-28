Under our govt, Bihar's youth will enjoy 85% reservation in jobs: Tejashwi

-
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Tuesday said that almost 85 per cent of jobs in the government sector will be reserved for local youth in Bihar if his party is voted into power.
"The young residents of the state will get the benefit of atleast 85 per cent reservation in vacancies in the state. They will also be able to avail free forms for all vacancies," Yadav said, speaking at the 'Naaukri Samvaad' here.
"When our government is formed then people of Bihar will enjoy the benefit of 85 per cent reservation in jobs in the state," he added.
He reiterated the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs with the first signature after his first Cabinet meeting.The RJD leader further made another big announcement by saying that if his government comes to power he will also increase the age limit for giving exams, for both general and reserved category candidates, for appearing in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations. This he said was very important because the youth had to suffer due to the unnecessarily long delays in the examination process of BPSC.
Yadav further said, "I hope this time voters will leave caste and creed behind. This is a fight between the government and people, and people are all set to win."
He also expressed the hope that the first time voters in the state will go all out in supporting the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Coalition).
He asserted that providing stable government jobs would help the state economy on an even larger scale.Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
