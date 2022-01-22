UP Assembly polls: 51 candidates file nominations on last day in Mathura

-
ALSO READ
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Do-or-die poll battle on cards
Punjab elections: It's Majithia versus Majithia versus Majithia, literally!
Top headlines: Doctors, nurses prep for 3rd wave; EC set to give poll dates
-
As many as 51 candidates filed their nomination papers on Friday for the 18th Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.
With these, the total number of nominations for the five Assembly constituencies in Mathura Lok Sabha constituency limits has swelled to 80, district returning officer Navneet Singh Chahal said.
He said while 18 candidates filed their nominations for the Mathura Assembly constituency, seven each were for Goverdhan and Chhata on Friday.
Another 13 nomination papers were filed for Mant Assembly constituency and six nominations for Baldeo Reserve Assembly constituency on the last day of filing the nominations here, the officials said.
Altogether, 27 candidates have filed nominations for Mathura constituency, 13 for Goverdhan, Chatta 15, Mant 15 and Baldeo 10, taking the total nominations in the district to 80.
The scrutiny of these nomination papers is slated for January 24 while the last date for their withdrawal is January 27, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU