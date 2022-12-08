UP bypolls: SP leading in Mainpuri, Rampur Sadar and RLD in Khatauli

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav is leading in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, while RLD and BJP candidates are leading in the Khatauli and the Rampur Sadar seats respectively, according to trends for the bypolls in .

While in Mainpuri, Yadav has taken a lead of over 15,000 votes over her nearest rival BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya, RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya is leading by over 1,000 votes in Khatauli over BJP's Rajkumar Saini, the Commission website showed.

Samajwadi Party candidate Asim Raja is leading from Rampur Sadar, while BJP's Akash Saxena his trailing, source said.

The bypoll on these seats were held on Dec 5.

