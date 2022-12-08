JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » News

Himachal Pradesh elections: BJP, Congress in neck-and-neck competition
Business Standard

UP bypolls: SP leading in Mainpuri, Rampur Sadar and RLD in Khatauli

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav is leading in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, while RLD and BJP candidates are leading in the Khatauli and the Rampur Sadar seats respectively

Topics
UP bypolls | Election | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

dimple, dimple yadav
Dimple Yadav

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav is leading in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, while RLD and BJP candidates are leading in the Khatauli and the Rampur Sadar seats respectively, according to trends for the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

While in Mainpuri, Yadav has taken a lead of over 15,000 votes over her nearest rival BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya, RLD candidate Madan Bhaiya is leading by over 1,000 votes in Khatauli over BJP's Rajkumar Saini, the Election Commission website showed.

Samajwadi Party candidate Asim Raja is leading from Rampur Sadar, while BJP's Akash Saxena his trailing, source said.

The bypoll on these seats were held on Dec 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 09:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY