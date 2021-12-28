Uttar Pradesh: Congress holds marathon race for women in Lucknow

-
The Congress on Tuesday organised a marathon in Lucknow to boost women empowerment under its 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I'm a girl and can fight)' campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
Women in large numbers participated in the race.
Earlier the state administration had denied permission for the race in view of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
#WATCH Lucknow | Women in large numbers take part in Congress's marathon event under 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/XEmzShqDBo— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2021
