JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » UP Elections » News

Why is BJP on inauguration spree ahead of elections in UP, asks BSP
Business Standard

Uttar Pradesh: Congress holds marathon race for women in Lucknow

The Congress on Tuesday organised a marathon in Lucknow to boost women empowerment under its 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I'm a girl and can fight)' campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

Topics
UP Assembly Elections | Uttar Pradesh | Congress

ANI 

Priyanka Gandhi
(File image) Priyanka Gandhi campaigning in Uttar Pradesh ahead of next year's Assembly elections

The Congress on Tuesday organised a marathon in Lucknow to boost women empowerment under its 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I'm a girl and can fight)' campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Women in large numbers participated in the race.

Earlier the state administration had denied permission for the race in view of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

 

.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, December 28 2021. 12:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU