Election Commission officials on 3-day visit to Lucknow ahead of UP polls

The full bench of the (ECI) will be on a three-day visit to from Tuesday.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, along with other senior officers of the ECI, will review the preparations for the Assembly elections in meetings with state government officers from Tuesday to Thursday.

Principal Secretary (Protocol), ECI, Rahul Sharma said that on Tuesday, the Commission will hold a meeting with the representatives of national and recognised political parties.

Later, there will be a meeting with Chief Electoral Officer (Uttar Pradesh) Ajay Kumar Shukla, state police and central paramilitary forces nodal officers.

There will be a separate meeting with the officers of various enforcement agencies on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the ECI will hold a meeting with divisional commissioners, district electoral officers, commissioners of police, inspectors general of police (zone) and superintendents of police of all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh to discuss the preparedness level for the elections.

On Thursday, the poll panel will hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of the state and will later address a press conference.

