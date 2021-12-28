Election Commission officials on 3-day visit to Lucknow ahead of UP polls

-
ALSO READ
Women's participation in elections has exceeded that of men: CEC Chandra
New voters to get personalised letter from EC along with voter I card
ED files chargesheet against founder of Unitech Group, others
Seniors should buy health plans with some co-pay if premium has to be low
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation likely to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today
-
The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be on a three-day visit to Lucknow from Tuesday.
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, along with other senior officers of the ECI, will review the preparations for the Assembly elections in meetings with state government officers from Tuesday to Thursday.
Principal Secretary (Protocol), ECI, Rahul Sharma said that on Tuesday, the Commission will hold a meeting with the representatives of national and recognised political parties.
Later, there will be a meeting with Chief Electoral Officer (Uttar Pradesh) Ajay Kumar Shukla, state police and central paramilitary forces nodal officers.
There will be a separate meeting with the officers of various enforcement agencies on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the ECI will hold a meeting with divisional commissioners, district electoral officers, commissioners of police, inspectors general of police (zone) and superintendents of police of all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh to discuss the preparedness level for the elections.
On Thursday, the poll panel will hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of the state and will later address a press conference.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU