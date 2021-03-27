Vote for progress, golden future of Assam: Priyanka Gandhi to people

-
ALSO READ
Priyanka, Rahul to visit Hathras in UP to meet gangrape victim's family
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asks UP govt to ensure proper prices for paddy crop
Rahul, Priyanka attend meeting of Cong leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence
Cong convoy to Hathras stopped; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi proceed on foot
Every woman must question govt to seek justice for Hathras victim: Priyanka
-
As polling began for the first phase of assembly elections in Assam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday urged the people to vote for progress and golden future of the state.
The Congress-led 'Mahajot' alliance is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Assam which is voting in three phases starting on Saturday. The counting of votes will be on May 2.
"Today, the first phase of polling is being held in Assam. I appeal to the people of Assam, especially the youth and my sisters, to go to the polling booths today and vote in large numbers," Priyanka Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.
"Vote for progress and golden future of Assam," said the Congress general secretary, who has campaigned in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU