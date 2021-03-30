WB polls: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Nandigram amid 'Jai Shri Ram' chants

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee conducts massive roadshow in Nandigram
Mamata steps up efforts to win over voters before Nandigram campaign ends
BJP gives final push as campaigning for first phase ends in Bengal
West Bengal to go for first phase of polling on 30 seats tomorrow
New political party backed by BJP to eat into minority votes: Mamata
-
In a show of might ahead of
the second phase of West Bengal elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a massive roadshow in the high- profile Nandigram constituency.
Standing atop a lorry, decked up with flowers and BJP flags, Shah, with TMC turncoat and party candidate Suvendu Adhikari by his side, waved at enthusiastic crowds that gathered along the four-km stretch between Bethuria and Rayapara in the East Midnapore assembly segment.
Locals queued up on two sides of the road and watched the procession, which inched its way through the narrow streets amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' and 'Amit Shah Zindabad'.
Many of them were seen shooting videos and clicking selfies at the roadshow.
All eyes are on battleground Nandigram, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has locked horns with her protg-turned-rival Adhikari.
The campaigning in the constituency, which will go to polls on April 1, is set to end at 5 pm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU