West Bengal assembly polls should be violence-free, says governor

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal minister resigns from Mamata Banerjee cabinet ahead of polls
Election Commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power: CEC Arora
Full bench of Election Commission to visit Bengal today after Assam visit
Another Trinamool Congress legislator jumps ship to BJP in Bengal
Mamata's decision to contest from Nandigram due to fear of defeat: BJP
-
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and said that the assembly elections due in April-May should be devoid of violence.
The Father of the Nation had preached for non-violence and it should be adhered to in the polls, he said.
"In the coming polls in 2021, we have the opportunity to make it free of bloodshed and violence. The coming polls should not be blood-stained like the 2018 (panchayat) polls. There should be a complete air of non-violence and peace this time," Dhankhar said.
He told reporters that he was not speaking from "political considerations".
While politicians will be engaged in politics, his aim is to safeguard the Constitution and save democracy, Dhankhar said after paying homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Mayo Road in Kolkata.
"Everyone must follow Gandhiji's motto of non- violence. He was an ambassador of peace," he said.
Reacting to this, West Bengal minister Bratya Basu said, the governor "must have uttered these words keeping in mind that Gandhiji was gunned down by fascist forces on this day. In our state, we will always keep resisting such forces."
Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor