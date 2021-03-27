West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE updates: Phase 1 voting to begin shortly

-
West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE updates: Politically volatile state of West Bengal will go to polls in the first phase of assembly elections today amid a resurgent Covid-19 crisis to decide the fate of a number of top politicians. Thirty seats go to the polls in the first phase and include all constituencies in Purulia and Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur.
The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates including 21 women. The polling will likely witness a straight contest between the saffron party BJP and the ruling TMC.
West Bengal has been caught in the throes of violent political clashes between the TMC and BJP supporters which have claimed several lives on both sides.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
