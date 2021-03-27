West Bengal polls: Dilip Ghosh rubbishes TMC's poll rigging allegations

-
ALSO READ
TMC's attempt to stir controversy with Mamata's injury has backfired: BJP
West Bengal polls: Mamata files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat
New political party backed by BJP to eat into minority votes: Mamata
Day not far when country will be named after Narendra Modi: Mamata
Foot in the door, BJP pushes hard for upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls
-
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday rubbished the allegations of poll rigging made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) and said Mamata Banerjee's party is losing and therefore it is making false charges.
"Trinamool Congress (TMC) is losing, which is why they are coming up with false narratives. They can go to the Election Commission or the central forces for resolving such problems, but they choose to make accusations," he said after he cast his vote in the first phase of Assembly polls.
"The police, which runs on TMC's whims, has become aware that 'poriborton' (change) is coming in the state, that is why they are targeting the central forces to build pressure," he said.
Polling for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began at 7 am on Saturday with voters deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies.
All constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going to decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women candidates in the fray. The polling will end at 6.30 pm.
Both the ruling TMC and BJP are seeking to outdo each other in poll promises and campaign rhetoric.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU