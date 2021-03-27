WB polls: CPM leader Sushanta Ghosh attacked by unknown miscreants

-
During the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate for the Salboni constituency, Sushanta Ghosh, was attacked by unknown miscreants.
Ghosh was attacked at Salboni by unidentified men before being escorted away by security.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
The first phase of the assembly polls is witnessing a triangular contest in Salboni between Ghosh, Trinamool Congress' Srikanto Mahato and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajib Kundu.
Earlier, the Purba Medinipur district woke up to a chaotic start to the polls as bombing and firing took place in the Bhagabanpur constituency, in which two security personnel were injured. Meanwhile, BJP leader Samit Das has accused the ruling TMC of creating disturbances during the polls.
Voting for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began at 7 am on Saturday.
All constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going to decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. The polling will end at 6.30 pm.
