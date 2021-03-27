Bengal polls: BJP accuses TMC of creating disturbances at polling booths

-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from West Midnapore Samit Das on Saturday alleged that Trinamool Congress is creating disturbances in the rural areas of the district as voting in the first phase of Assembly polls is underway.
Das cast his vote at a polling booth in the West Midnapore district in the state.
"Voting in Midnapore town is going on smoothly. But, at some places in rural areas, TMC workers are trying to create a disturbance," Das told ANI.
"At booth no. 266 and 267, some TMC workers entered the booth to influence the voters. We have complained to the Election Commission regarding the matter," Das said.
"We trust the Central police force. They are trying to help in conducting the polls smoothly," he added.
Meanwhile, violence occurred in the Purba Medinipur in the wee hours today. A bombing and firing took place in the Satsatmal village at the Argoal gram panchayat in the Bhagabanpur Assembly constituency, injuring two security personnel.
In the first phase of West Bengal elections, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur are going for polls.
The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.
The polling in West Bengal will be held till 6:30 pm while in Assam, voting will take place till 6 pm.
