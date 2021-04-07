West Bengal polls: EC notice to Mamata for 'communal' appeal at poll rally

JUST IN
I am a Bengal tigress, will break but won't bend: Mamata Banerjee
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM & Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally in favour of party candidadtes for State Assembly polls, in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)

The Election Commission issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday for allegedly making an appeal to voters along communal lines during campaigning in Hooghly.

The notice said the poll panel had received a complaint from a BJP delegation alleging that on April 3, Banerjee appealed to the Muslim voters not to let their votes be split among different political parties during the election rally at Tarakeshwar in Hooghly.

The EC said it found her speech violating the provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the model code.

First Published: Wed, April 07 2021. 20:18 IST

