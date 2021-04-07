Bengal elections: Shah takes lunch at rickshaw puller's house at Domjur

-
ALSO READ
WB polls: Amit Shah holds road show in Singur, assures industrialisation
West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP distributing money
Mamata govt runs on 3T model of 'Tolabaji, Tanashahi, Tushtikaran': Shah
CRPF harassing voters in Bengal at Amit Shah's behest: Mamata Banerjee
Mamata back on her feet, sings national anthem as Nandigram campaign ends
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
had lunch at the home of a 'rickshawala' here in Howrah district on Wednesday after winding up a road show at Domjur assembly constituency.
Sitting on the floor of the modest house, Shah had a simple fare of rice, dal, vegetables and salad made by the womenfolk of the house.
The Union Home Minister was accompanied by BJP candidate for Domjur Rajib Banerjee and other leaders.
During the lunch, the host sat in front of the guests taking care of them.
Earlier, Shah held a road show through the narrow roads of Domjur town with a large crowd in attendance.
Standing atop a lorry decorated with flowers, cutouts of Narendra Modi and BJP flags, Amit Shah, with BJP president J P Nadda, and party's candidate from Domjur Rajib Banerjee, waved at people who had queued up on both sides of the road.
With bands playing 'Sare jahan se accha', Shah threw flower petals at the crowd, which surged as the show proceeded from Jagdishpur Haat to Kona crossing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU