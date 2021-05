West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee may have to wait for her election

Within six months of being sworn in as chief minister, Mamata Banerjee must become a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). Which seat will she choose? And more to the point, will the Election Commission of India (EC) facilitate an election? At least three choices are available to her immediately.

Elections were countermanded in the Shamshergunj and Jangipur Assembly constituencies where candidates succumbed to Covid (elections to the West Bengal Assembly were held on to 292 of the 294 seats). And in Khardaha, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate, Kajal Sinha, died of Covid after she ...