West Bengal polls: PM's 'factory of lies' alone will remain, says Mamata

-
ALSO READ
Gurung slams BJP, iterates support to Mamata in next year's Bengal polls
West Bengal election: BJP's Suvendu to fight Mamata in Nandigram seat
Contesting from Nandigram to fight against anti-Bengal forces: Mamata
If TMC comes back to power, Bengal will turn into Kashmir: Suvendu Adhikari
'Attack' on Mamata: People from her own party know it's drama: Kishan Reddy
-
Trinamool Congress supremo
Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Centre is selling off government concerns and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "factory of lies" will remain.
Banerjee said that the BJP is advertising tall claims about what it will do for the people of Bengal, but the party has reneged on promises made in its manifesto for the assembly elections in Assam and Tripura.
Addressing an election rally here in Purulia district, the West Bengal chief minister claimed that BJP governments in the two northeastern states have rendered thousands of government employees jobless.
"They are closing down all central concerns. Only one factory will be there, that of Narendra Modi's lies and the BJP's fraud," she said.
Reciting 'Chandi slokas' at the public meeting here as she has been doing in other poll rallies, the TMC supremo asked people not to indulge in any communal politics.
Urging people not to vote for "goons from outside", Banerjee asserted that she is not afraid of any intimidation and will fight back if threatened.
She has on several occasions accused the BJP of bringing in outsiders to the state for the assembly elections in West Bengal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU