BJP making false poll promise of free ration, will not fulfil it: Mamata

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal polls: Left-Cong alliance yet to finalise seat-sharing deal
West Bengal will get road projects worth Rs 1 trillion, says Gadkari
West Bengal polls: Divisive politics won't work in Nandigram, says Mamata
Early Gujarat polls likely if BJP wins in West Bengal, says minister
West Bengal polls: Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee among BJP's candidates
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of making a false promise to supply free ration ahead of the assembly elections in the state and said the saffron party will "never fulfil this".
Addressing a rally here in Bankura district, she described the BJP as a "party of outsiders", and alleged that it is bringing "goondas to create terror" in the state.
"The BJP has made a false promise of free supply of ration. It will never fulfil this.
"BJP goons will come to your house and seek votes for their party. Be ready with household utensils to chase away such people if they threaten you," the TMC supremo told the rally.
Accusing the BJP of issuing diktat to women about what to wear and what to eat, the CM also said, "They will make you think that Narendra Modi is bigger than BR Ambedkar."
"Have you seen how a cricket stadium in Gujarat was renamed after Modi? One day, they will change the name of the country. They are selling PSUs to private parties," she said.
Alleging that the Congress and the Left Front have a deal with the BJP, Banerjee said, "CPI(M) goons unleashed terror in Kotulpur, Chomkaitala, Jairambati areas when I was in opposition. They had attacked me and are now with the BJP.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU