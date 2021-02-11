With eye on West Bengal, Assam assembly polls, Amit Shah reaches Guwahati

-
-
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah reached Guwahati on Thursday morning, where he is expected to meet Ananta Rai, the 'Maharaj' of Koch-Rajbongshi who heads a faction of the Greater Cooch Behar Peoples' Association (GCPA) in Chirang district in lower Assam.
Following that Shah will flag off BJP's fourth 'Poribortan Yatra' from West Bengal's Cooch Behar.
"Looking forward to being in Bengal tomorrow. Will flag off West Bengal BJP's fourth Poribortan Yatra from Cooch Behar followed by a public rally in Thakurnagar. I will also interact with our Social Media volunteers in Kolkata," tweeted the Home Minister.
Shah will also visit Sri Sri Harichand Thakur temple in West Bengal's Thakurnagar.
BJP has increased the political activity in poll-bound Assam and West Bengal and with senior leaders regularly visiting the states. On February 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited both states and launched many development projects there.
The Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam are due this year.
