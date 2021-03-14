Without viable CM face, Congress hopes its alliance will help reclaim Assam

The Congress may have “given up” in West Bengal, top party leaders say, but in Assam, expectations are high that it would be able to put up a respectable showing in the Assembly elections.

On the face of it, the party is against the ropes: It lost its top leader Tarun Gogoi last year; his son and MP Gaurav feels he is better placed in the Lok Sabha where he has just been named deputy leader of the party and does not want to contest the Assembly elections; Sushmita Dev, MP from Silchar in Assam’s Cachar region, is the feisty chief of the Mahila Congress, but is a ...