Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' mints Rs 10.70 crore on day one

Akshay Kumar-starrer "Samrat Prithviraj" has earned Rs 10.70 crore on the opening day, the film's producers announced Saturday.
"Samrat Prithviraj", which made its debut in theatres countrywide on Friday, chronicle the life of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Kumar.
Directed by noted writer-filmmaker Chandraparaksh Dwivedi, the film marks the acting debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar.
In a statement, Dwivedi said the film's day one collection proves that viewers have connected with the story of courage and sacrifice.
"The Samrat believed that India is for Indians and fought till his last breathe to keep India free from invaders. Our goal was to tell his story to as many Indians as possible and with audiences calling our tribute a 'must watch visual spectacle' already, we are hoping that we entertain our countrymen to the fullest in the days to come," he added.
"Samrat Prithviraj" also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. A Yash Raj Films production, the movie has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The film has been made tax-free in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
