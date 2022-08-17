Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar for Rajamouli's RRR, denounces Kashmir Files

Film director is once again making the headlines. The Gangs of Wasseypur director in a recent interview predicted an Oscar for SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR. The filmmaker also added that Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files should not be sent as its official entry.

RRR, which was released on March 24, 2022, is the second highest grossing film of 22, after KGF: Chapter 2. Kashyap predicted a Best International Feature award for Rajamouli's RRR. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, the film performed exceedingly well at the box office and collected Rs 1111 cr worldwide. This epic drama film became a bonafide hit in the United States after it was discovered on Netflix. in his interview also added, "they (west) find it better than any Marvel movie. They’ve gone crazy for it, even the silliness of it. And they are so blown away not only by the action sequences but also the dance sequences.” He further added, "The West sees RRR differently than how we see it, and they’ve loved RRR. If RRR becomes the India selection, 99% might get nominated for the Academy Award. That is the impact that RRR has had in the world of Hollywood. India might have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film that we pick."



Talking about his personal views of RRR, Kashyap said that he did not enjoy the movie as much, further adding that because 'he is a massive Rajamouli-Eega fan'. RRR received praise and massive support from filmmakers in the West, including Gremlins director Joe Dante, who according to a media report, was left awestruck and called it a 'brutal portrait of horrors of British colonisation.'

The last Indian movie to secure a nomination at the Academy Awards was starrer Lagaan, which was released in 2001, under the Best Foreign Language category.

Amid Anurag Kashyap's big claims, Variety Magazine has predicted that Jr NTR is likely to win a Best Actors Academy award. Jr NTR's portrayal of Komaram Bheem in RRR won the hearts of many, which was inspired by the revolutionary leader Komaram Bheem (1900-1940), who opposed British rule.

According to Variety Magazine, Jr NTR is listed among the "Unranked" possible contenders for the Best Actor category award. His name is included along with many Hollywood stalwarts, which include- Chris Evans, Adam Sandler, and Cassey Affleck.

However, it remains to be seen if India will send RRR as its official entry to The Academy.