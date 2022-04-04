Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistani woman to win a Grammy

-
ALSO READ
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
Nobel Prize 2021: Who are the winners and why have they been chosen?
Netflix to edit 'Squid Game' phone number after woman inundated with calls
Assembly polls: 45% winners in 5 states with criminal cases, says ADR
BS Awards 2021 highlights: Indian economy should recover well, say winners
-
Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has bagged her first-ever Grammy on Sunday.
This win must be special for Pakistan as Arooj is the first Pakistani woman to receive the prestigious trophy.
Arooj won the award for her song 'Mohabbat' in the Best Global Performance category.
"@Arooj_Aftab's "Mohabbat" wins Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 #GRAMMYs. Aftab is the first Pakistani woman to win a GRAMMY and is also nominated for Best New Artist," a tweet read on the official Twitter account of Grammys.
Aftab moved to the US in 2005 to study music at the Berklee College of Music. She released her first album 'Bird Under Water' in 2014.
In fact, her track 'Mohabbat' also made its way to former US President Barack Obama's annual summer playlist.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor