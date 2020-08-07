Bhojpuri film actress Anupama Pathak dies by suicide in Mumbai

Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak has died allegedly by suicide in Dahisar East, her Mumbai residence on August 2.

The police have recovered a suicide note.

Initially, an accidental death case was registered which was later converted into FIR under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC against a person and a company, the police said.

Further investigation by Mumbai's Kashimira Police is underway.

