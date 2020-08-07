JUST IN
Bhojpuri film actress Anupama Pathak dies by suicide in Mumbai

Bhojpuri film and television actress Anupama hailed from Bihar's Purnea district and resided in Mumbai for work purpose

Anupama Pathak
Anupama took to Facebook to post a 10-minute-long video sharing her situation and expressed her pain.

Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak has died allegedly by suicide in Dahisar East, her Mumbai residence on August 2.

The police have recovered a suicide note.

Initially, an accidental death case was registered which was later converted into FIR under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC against a person and a company, the police said.

Further investigation by Mumbai's Kashimira Police is underway.

