Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crosses Rs 175 cr, actor calls movie 'blockbuster'

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" has surpassed the Rs 175 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Thursday.
The film, which opened in theatres on May 20 to positive response from the audience, had crossed the 100-cr mark within eight days of its release.
The official Twitter account of T-Series shared a poster which revealed that the film's total collections currently stands at Rs 175.02 crore.
"It's a blockbuster all over! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to take over," the tweet from the production house read.
Aaryan also took to Twitter and shared the figures, writing, "A certified blockbuster now".
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, "Bhool Bhulaiya 2" is directed by Anees Bazmee and also features Tabu.
The film is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror comedy of the same name.
