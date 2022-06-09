Actor Nayanthara, director Vignesh Shivan tie the knot in Mahabalipuram

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on Thursday got married in a traditional ceremony in the presence of family and friends.

The duo shared their first photo as a married couple on social media to celebrate the new beginning in their life.

"On a scale of 10 She's Nayan & am the One. With God's grace, the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married #Nayanthara #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding (sic)" Shivan captioned the photo which he shared on Twitter.

Nayanthara posted the same picture on Instagram with the caption: "To New Beginning."



According to reports, the couple tied the knot in the afternoon at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram.

The ceremony was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, along with cinema personalities, including Mani Ratnam, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Earlier in the day, Shivan (36) penned a heartfelt Instagram note for Nayanthara (37), his 'Thangamey' (beloved), a term of endearment which draws its inspiration from the title of the song of their first film "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan" (2015).

Today is June 9th and it's Nayan's thanking God, the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life!! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful!



I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers! Now, It's all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara! My #Thangamey! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours! (sic) the director wrote alongside a picture with Nayanthara.

The pair reportedly dated for nearly seven years before tying the knot.

A top star, Nayanthara has worked across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries in films such as Chandramukhi, Ghajini, and Puthiya Niyamam. Shivan is best known for directing Tamil movies "Thaanaa Serndha Koottam" and Paava Kadhaigal (anthology).

Nayanthara is also reported to make her Hindi film debut with Atlee's "Jawan", fronted by .

