Coldplay will stop recording new music in 2025, says Chris Martin

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal to make 'big' announcements during 2-day trip to Punjab: AAP
Pandemic has broken film music's hold over biz: Universal's Devraj Sanyal
China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity: Report
YouTube signs up over 50 mn paid subscribers for its music service
Universal Music Group's shares surge on stock market debut
-
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has said that the band will stop recording new music in 2025.
The 44-year-old musician made the revelation during an appearance on BBC Radio 2's special broadcast.
"Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that I think we will only tour," Martin said.
"And maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then," he added.
Martin leads the band which also includes Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion.
Coldplay released their ninth album, 'Music of the Spheres', in October this year. The band is set to embark on a global tour next year.
At the time of the album's release, Martin had said that the band might stop after releasing three more albums.
"This is not a joke, this is true. I think after 12 that will be the end of our catalogue, but I think we will always want to play live together," Martin told Absolute Radio.
"So, I think in the way that the (Rolling) Stones do, it will be so cool if we can still be touring in our late 70s. That will be wonderful if anybody wants to come," he added.
Coldplay's first album was 2000's 'Parachutes', followed by 'A Rush of Blood to the Head' (2002), 'X&Y' (2005), 'Viva la Vida' (2008), 'Mylo Xyloto' (2011), 'Ghost Stories' (2014), 'A Head Full of Dreams' (2015), 'Everyday Life' (2019) and 'Music of the Spheres'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor