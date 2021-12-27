Covid fears resurface ahead of 'RRR', 'Radhe Shyam' release

-
ALSO READ
PVR expects full recovery in March quarter; slew of movies set to release
Cinema halls bell ring again; bank on vaccinated staff, promising content
Diwali bonanza: Three mega movies light up the silver screens again
Netflix to publish weekly report for its most popular TV shows, movies
Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' to release worldwide theatrically on Diwali
-
Big-budget Telugu movies readying for release have been surrounded with the fear of postponement amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant.
Earlier in March-April, when it seemed like things were getting back to normal, the second wave of the Covid pandemic wreaked havoc.
With movies postponed, shelved, and even cancelled, the Telugu movie industry was badly hit by the pandemic.
With Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming epic 'RRR' is slated for release in a few days and the makers are worried about the increasing Omicron cases, which might be a threat.
Similarly, 'Radhe Shyam' makers are also concerned about the movie release, as a few states are to soon announce only 50 per cent occupancy in theatres, which would be one of the biggest factors impacting movie collections.
Several cities have already started implementing night curfews and strict protocols.
Also, multiple theatres in Andhra Pradesh are being raided which has created a problematic environment for moviemakers as well as moviegoers.
--IANS
py/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor