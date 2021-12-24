Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recovers from coronavirus

-
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday said that she has recovered from coronavirus.
Khan, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13, shared the news in a brief statement on her Instagram Stories.
"I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare... My BFF Amrita we did this... my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs," the 41-year-old actor wrote.
Khan also expressed gratitude to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their continuous support.
"The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best... And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family.Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before," the actor concluded her statement.
Khan shares two children -- Taimur and Jeh -- with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.
After Khan revealed her diagnosis on December 13, her close friend and actor Amrita Arora had announced that she has also tested positive for COVID-19.
At the time, it was reported that both Khan and Arora tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a dinner at producer-director Karan Johar's residence
Besides the two actors, Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan and jewellery designer and film personality Maheep Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19.
