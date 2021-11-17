Netflix to publish weekly report for its most popular TV shows, movies.

-
-
To be more transparent about the viewership of its top series and movies, video-streaming giant Netflix will begin publishing a weekly report detailing its most popular TV shows and movies.
The company said it will publish the new weekly "Top 10 on Netflix" every Tuesday based on hours viewed from Monday to Sunday the previous week for both original and licensed titles.
"We have broken the lists down as follows: global Top 10 lists for Films (English), TV (English), Films (non-English) and TV (non-English), as well as rankings for over 90 countries. The website is currently available in English and Spanish, with more languages to come next year," the company said in a blogpost.
"These weekly lists are in addition to the daily country Top 10 rows we introduced on Netflix last year, which will now also be based on hours viewed. So whether you are searching for Top 10 on Netflix or browsing directly on our service, it's incredibly easy to see what other people are watching," it added.
Netflix said it will also update overall lists, which it first published last month, as new titles become mega hits.
These lists are based on the total hours viewed in a title's first 28 days on Netflix.
"This is an important step forward for Netflix, the creators we work with and our members. People want to understand what success means in a streaming world, and these lists offer the clearest answer to that question in our industry," the company said.
