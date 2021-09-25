Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' to release worldwide theatrically on Diwali

-
ALSO READ
Cinema halls bell ring again; bank on vaccinated staff, promising content
Alternative Indian movies: Is Netflix at last embracing cultural diversity?
Covid-ravaged Indian cinema's plot falters, will take years to pick up
The multiplex mess: Road to recovery for pandemic-battered cinema is long
Big screen battles
-
Akshay Kumar-starrer cop drama "Sooryavanshi" is set to open worldwide theatrically on Diwali, director Rohit Shetty announced on Saturday.
The 48-year-old director took to social media to share the new release date of the film hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the reopening of cinema halls in the state from October 22.
Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALIAA RAHI HAI POLICE, Shetty wrote.
Earlier in the day, a delegation of filmmakers and theatre owners including Shetty met Thackeray to discuss the reopening of cinema halls across Maharashtra, a key territory for movie business which was shut since April this year due to the second wave of COVID-19.
Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatre shutdown across the country. The makers then planned a Diwali 2020 premiere but had to postpone it to April 30 this year.
It is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe, which also features blockbusters Ajay Devgn's Singham, Singham Returns, and Ranveer Singh's Simmba.
Both Devgn and Singh will be seen in cameo appearances in Sooryavanshi, which also features Katrina Kaif.
The upcoming film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor