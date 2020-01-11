Deepika Padukone's act of solidarity with students a gamble with Chhapaak

Actor Deepika Padukone knows how to put up a brave face. She is a moving inspiration as Malti Agarwal, an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s film, Chhapaak, and an influential source of support to the browbeaten students of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Her latter, real-life act lands her film in the middle of a polarising dogfight that has forced people to pick a side: #IsupportDeepika versus #BoycottChhapaak on the internet and Bharatiya Janata Party versus the rest on the streets. In fact, a contest between two films has never been so deeply divided and political. You can ...