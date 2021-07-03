Dilip Kumar's health is stable, still in ICU, says wife Saira Banu

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Kumar is stable and on oxygen support, not on ventilator
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar likely to be discharged from hospital tomorrow
Making a show of outrage, once again
Boxing legend Muhammad Ali as you've never seen him
iQOO 7 Legend review: Beats rivals with stunning design, flagship specs
-
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, is stable, his wife Saira Banu said on Saturday.
Speaking about the current health condition of the legendary star, Saira Banu told ANI that although his health is stable, he will not be discharged today.
"Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is still stable. He is still in ICU, we want to take him home but we are waiting for doctors' approval as they know his medical condition as soon as doctors allow, will take him home. He will not be discharged today. Need prayers of his fans, he will be back soon," she told ANI.
Dilip Kumar was taken to the hospital on June 30 after he complained of breathing issues. This is his second visit to the medical establishment in the month of June.
Confirming the news to ANI on June 30, Dr Jaleel Parkar said that the 98-year-old star is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. He refused to give any more health updates about the actor, at that time.
Earlier, the veteran actor was hospitalised after a similar complaint on June 6.
Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, the veteran actor's career spanned over six decades.
He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor