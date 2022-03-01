Disney to pause theatrical releases in Russia amid conflict with Ukraine

-
Hollywood studio Disney has decided to pause its theatrical releases in Russia, following the country's military operation in Ukraine.
The company's spokesperson shared the update via statement.
"Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia," the statement read.
Disney will also halt the release of 'Turning Red' from Pixar, which was previously set to premiere in the country on March 10, The Hollywood Reporter reported.
"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees," the spokesperson added.
For the unversed, last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen.
