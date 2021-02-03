Golden Globes 2021: 'The Crown', 'Schitt's Creek' lead TV contenders' list

Critically-acclaimed royal drama "The Crown" and Canadian comedy series "Schitt's Creek" dominated the television categories at the 2021 Golden Globes nominations.

The nominations for the Globes, which marks the beginning of Hollywood award season that culminates with the Oscars, were announced by actors Taraji P Henson and Sarah Jessica Parker virtually.

It was a big day for streamer as it amassed 20 nominations across the TV categories with nods for the fourth season of "The Crown" and smash-hit series "The Queen's Gambit".

"The Crown" roared to the top of all TV candidates with six nominations, including lead acting nods for Olivia Coleman, Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor as well as supporting nods to Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter.

In the best television series (drama) category, the Peter Morgan-created show will face tough competition from other shows "Ozark and Ratched as well as Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian" and HBO's "Lovecraft Country".

Coleman and Corrin, who played Princess Diana in the show, have been nominated in the best actress category, alongside Jodie Comer of Killing Eve, Laura Linney for Ozark and Sarah Paulson (Ratched).

O'Connor has a tough road ahead for himself in the best actor (drama) category as he will face off against Jason Bateman (Ozark), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) and Al Pacino (Hunters).

In the comedy categories, "Schitt's Creek", which ended its six season run on Pop TV, received five nods, including best musical or comedy.

The show will compete against "Emily in Paris", "The Flight Attendant", "The Great" and "Ted Lasso".

The father-son duo of Eugene and Dan Levy received nominations in best actor (comedy) and best supporting actor, respectively.

Eugene Levy will face competition from Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and



Ramy Youssef (Ramy).

While Dan Levy will be going up against John Boyega (Small Axe), Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule), Jim Parsons (Hollywood) and



Donald Sutherland (The Undoing).

Their co-stars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy have also received nominations in acting categories.

In best actress (musical or comedy), O'Hara is joined by Lily Collins of Emily in Paris, Kaley Cuoco of The Flight Attendant, Elle Fanning of The Great and Jane Levy of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

For supporting actress trophy, Murphy is pitted against the likes of "The Crown's" Anderson and Carter as well as Julia Garner of "Ozark" and Cynthia Nixon for Ratched".

"The Queen's Gambit" star Anna Taylor-Joy deservedly earned a nod in the best actress (miniseries or television film) for her portrayal of a gifted chess prodigy in the show.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, another breakout star of 2020, also received nomination in the category for her performance in critically-acclaimed Hulu show "Normal People".

Shira Haas (Unorthodox), Nicole Kidman (The Undoing) and Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America) completes the list of nominees for the segment.

Both "The Queen's Gambit" and "Normal People" will also compete in best miniseries or television film category. Steve McQueen's anthology film series "Small Ax", HBO's "The Undoing" and "Unorthodox" are the other nominees.

In the best actor (miniseries or television film), Mark Ruffalo, who won an Emmy for best actor last year for HBO's "I Know This Much Is True", will compete against Bryan Cranston (Your Honor), Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule), Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) and Hugh Grant (The Undoing).

The 2021 ceremony of Golden Globes will be held on February 28, after being delayed from its usual January date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who return for the first time since their gig at 2015 ceremony.

However, the two stars won't be in the same room as the award ceremony is going bi-coastal. Fey will broadcast live from New York City, while Poehler will host from the Globes' usual spot inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)