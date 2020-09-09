Netflix appoints Bela Bajaria new global TV head; Cindy Holland to exit

Inc named Bela Bajaria the head of a new global television division, giving one executive oversight over all shows at the world’s largest TV network.

Bajaria, the former local-language series chief who joined in 2016, was promoted over 18-year veteran Cindy Holland, who will be leaving next month. Bajaria will now be in charge of English and local-language original series, both scripted and unscripted. Scott Stuber has a similar job overseeing movies all over the world.

Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos is reconfiguring leadership at the company’s entertainment operations following his own promotion in July to sharing the top spot with co-CEO Reed Hastings. As the company looks beyond the US for most of its new customers, Sarandos elevated Bajaria to the new spot instead of Holland, who has been more focused on the US.

“Since becoming co-CEO, I’ve wanted to simplify the way our content teams operate -- with one global film team led by Scott Stuber and one for TV, which will now be led by Bela Bajaria,” Sarandos said in an emailed statement.

Holland played a critical role in the company’s transition from licensing other companies’ shows to making its own, including “House of Cards,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Stranger Things” and many more. She had also been one of Ted Sarandos’s top lieutenants.