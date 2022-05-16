KGF 2 is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Cost per view, other details

K.G.F Chapter 2, starring Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, which broke several box office records, is now available for early access on as part of their ‘movie rentals’ plan, announced the streaming platform.

The movie is available on rent for Rs 199 on Amazon Prime. It will be available in five languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The movie has broken several records. The Hindi dubbed version of KGF2 has already hit the Rs 300-crore mark in terms of collections within a week-and-a-half of its release, amongst the fastest for a regional film, and even ahead of other pan-India biggies like 'RRR' and 'Pushpa'.

'KGF 2' also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois, among others.

The viewers can rent 'KGF: Chapter 2' on Prime Video and the app can be accessed on Android smart phones, smart-TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick. They will get a 48-hour window to complete the film once playback is initiated. The viewers can start watching the film within 30 days of the transaction date.

The film collected Rs 1,191 crore worldwide at box office in just 31 days.