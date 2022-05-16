KGF 2 is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Cost per view, other details

-
ALSO READ
What is OTT platform? Which regulations govern it?
Indian OTT industry poised for growth. But are low prices sustainable?
K.G.F: Chapter 2 earns record Rs 193.99 cr gross in Hindi belt over weekend
Netflix needs its 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' lest it lose the India plot
TMS Ep78: SUV craze, OTT industry, auto stocks, Model Tenancy Act
-
K.G.F Chapter 2, starring Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel, which broke several box office records, is now available for early access on Amazon Prime Video as part of their ‘movie rentals’ plan, announced the OTT streaming platform.
The movie is available on rent for Rs 199 on Amazon Prime. It will be available in five languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
The movie has broken several records. The Hindi dubbed version of KGF2 has already hit the Rs 300-crore mark in terms of collections within a week-and-a-half of its release, amongst the fastest for a regional film, and even ahead of other pan-India biggies like 'RRR' and 'Pushpa'.
'KGF 2' also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois, among others.
The viewers can rent 'KGF: Chapter 2' on Prime Video and the app can be accessed on Android smart phones, smart-TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick. They will get a 48-hour window to complete the film once playback is initiated. The viewers can start watching the film within 30 days of the transaction date.
The film collected Rs 1,191 crore worldwide at box office in just 31 days.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor