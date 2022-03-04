MUBI to stream critically-acclaimed 'Drive My Car' in India from April 1

Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi's critically-acclaimed film Drive My Car will be available to stream exclusively on MUBI in India from April 1.

Adapted from Haruki Murakami's short story, Drive My Car is described as a haunting road movie travelling a path of love, loss, acceptance, and peace. Co-written by Hamaguchi, it stars Hidetoshi Nishijima and Toko Miura in lead roles.

The film follows Yusuke Kafuku (Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, who receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya at a theatre festival in Hiroshima, two years after his wife's unexpected death. There, he meets Misaki Watari (Miura), a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900.

"Drive My Car" had its world premiere in competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where it won best screenplay. It has since been selected as Japan's official entry for best international feature film at the 94th Academy Awards, and has been nominated in three other categories -- best picture, director and adapted screenplay.

The movie is also nominated for three BAFTA Film Awards director, film not in English language and adapted screenplay.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)