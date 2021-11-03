Netflix starts rolling out mobile games for Android users worldwide

As it seeks to break into the game subscription market, video streaming giant has announced that it is launching its first mobile games worldwide, initially for devices.

members everywhere can now play five mobile games -- Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo and Rogue Games) and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

"We are excited to take our first step in launching games on mobile to the world," Mike Verdu, VP, Game Development, said in a statement.

"All you need is a Netflix subscription -- there's no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases," Verdu added.

Members on an mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where you can select any game to download. Members on an tablet will see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop down menu to download and play.

"Our mobile games are available in many of the languages we offer on service, so your games will automatically default to the preference set in your Netflix profile. If your language is not yet available, games will default to English," Verdu said.

Members will be able to play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account.

If you hit your device limit - we will let you know and, if needed, you can sign out of devices not in use or deactivate them remotely on Netflix.com to free up a slot, according to Verdu.

While some mobile games may require an internet connection, others will be available to play offline, to make those long trips and areas with bad Wi-Fi a lot more tolerable.

"Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you are a beginner or a lifelong gamer," Verdu said.

"And we are just getting started. We are excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead."

